National Aquarium Abu Dhabi: A Look Inside the Largest Aquarium in the Middle East

This article is reviewed regularly by Wego’s editorial team to ensure that the content is up to date & accurate.

Updated April 2024

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is a haven for tourists, offering a wide range of captivating activities and experiences that attract visitors all year round. Whether you’re an adventure seeker or a culture enthusiast, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. One such attraction is the National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, which is amazingly crafted to showcase and educate about the vibrance of marine life.

In this article, Wego will guide you on everything there is to know about this marvellous destination.

National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

The largest aquarium in the Middle East, the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, boasts an impressive collection of 46,000 animals, thoughtfully distributed across 10 captivating zones. Among its inhabitants are over 200 sharks and rays, encompassing 25 diverse species, all diligently cared for by a team of 80 passionate sea-life experts.

Education takes centre stage at the National Aquarium, as evidenced by its dedicated department committed to enriching environmental knowledge. With the capacity to accommodate up to 50,000 students annually, it serves as a prominent hub for learning and fostering a deeper understanding of marine life and conservation.

The aquarium provides experiences like underwater dives, animal encounters and the like, as well as educational programmes for young enthusiasts like summer camps or a junior marine biologist program, to name a few. If you plan on visiting for a day, you should plan for at least a three to four-hour stay to enjoy everything the place has to offer.

Book cheap flights to Abu Dhabi Book cheap flights to Abu Dhabi

National Aquarium Abu Dhabi entry requirements

The National Aquarium welcomes visitors of all ages. However, children under 12 years old are required to be accompanied by an adult who is 16 years or older. Additionally, the adult must maintain control and supervision of the child or children throughout their visit to the aquarium

National Aquarium Abu Dhabi attractions

The National Aquarium is an incredible place for everyone to enjoy a fantastic educational adventure. Whether you want exciting encounters, interesting things to learn, or simply to be amazed, this aquarium is the perfect spot. It shows us how beautiful and vital marine life is, reminding us of the importance of protecting our oceans and its creatures.

Experiences

Image © Time out Abu Dhabi

Beyond the Glass

This tour takes you behind the scenes to have a look at the ten zones of the aquarium through a glass bridge walk.

Bu Tinah Dhow

A breathtaking journey around the ten zones of the aquarium in a special glass-bottom boat. It gives you a view of underwater life and pristine seas up close.

Animal Encounters

These tours allow you to suit up and experience sharing the water with some of the most fascinating marine creatures and even feed them with your own hands.

There are different types of animal encounter tours available, like:

Jungle Encounter: swim with freshwater rays, and feed them

Arctic Encounter: meet puffins, the clowns of the ocean with their own unique personalities

Ocean Encounter: witness the rare opportunity to get up close with deep-sea species

Reptile Encounter: get r eady to have a meet and greet with reptiles such as snakes and chameleons, and Professor, the friendly monitor lizard!

Diving

The National Aquarium also gives you the chance to experience the thrill of scuba diving with the PADI Discover SCUBA Diving program. It will teach you everything you need to know to enjoy the underwater world safely and experience underwater life.

If you are already a certified diver, you can try the Shark Dive to have the opportunity to see magnificent Sand Tiger Sharks closer than ever before.

Educational activities

Image © Visit Abu Dhabi

Summer Camp

This one-of-a-kind camp offers an exciting blend of fun and learning for young explorers. It’s an opportunity for kids to marvel at the beauty of the underwater world while gaining valuable insights into marine conservation. Some of the major activities participants can indulge in are tangram games, aquarium activities and classroom learning sessions.

Professors Aquademy

Professor Aquademy is the first-of-its-kind programme intended to inspire the school children at the aquarium. The curriculum will cover four key topics, from the UAE’s coastal heritage to conservation. These are designed to share knowledge and spark interest in the natural world amongst the younger generations.

Wildlife Rescue

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) signed a five-year partnership with The National Aquarium in July 2020 with the aim to help create the largest and most innovative rehabilitation schemes of its kind (The Wildlife Rescue Program*) to protect and rehabilitate wildlife in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

National Aquarium Abu Dhabi ticket prices

The National Aquarium, Abu Dhabi, is open from 10 AM to 10 PM on all days, including weekends. Tickets for general admission as well as for any experiences you wish to indulge in can be booked from their official website.

Here are the prices for the different tours and experiences at the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi:

General Admission: AED 110

Bu Tinah Dhow: AED 160

Beyond The Glass: AED 140

Each of the Animal Encounters: AED 190

Scuba Diving: AED 950

Shark Dive: AED 550

Summer Camp: Starting from AED 219

Tickets for activities like Bu Tinah Dhow and Beyond the Glass will typically be available for two weeks from the date of purchase. However, there are other guidelines to be mindful of before embarking on these experiences. It is advisable to read the guidelines on the website before proceeding to book the tickets.

National Aquarium Abu Dhabi location

The National Aquarium of Abu Dhabi is located in Rabdan, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, UAE. You can find the entry gates along Al Maqta Street, with the Al Rabdan Interchange bus stop nearby for added connectivity.